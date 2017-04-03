© Earthquake Track.
The orange circle indicates where the earthquake was felt.
Social media reports indicated that the earthquake was felt in various parts of Pretoria.

Residents of Pretoria, Johannesburg, Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom were awaken by an earthquake that occurred 8km south of Stilfontein on Monday morning.

According to Earthquake Report, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at about 05:08.

Residents from Parys. Freestate reported on Earthquake Report that they have felt it as well and that it lasted for only a few seconds.

A resident from Klerksdorp said that the noise lasted for a long time. Residents from Sandton said that they had items falling off cupboards. A Pretoria resident also claimed to feel it, but that nothing was damaged.

Various residents on social media confirmed that they have felt the earthquake in various parts of Pretoria. A resident from Garsfontein said that it felt like two earthquakes.

Residents of Pretoria moot also claimed to have felt the earthquake. "We felt it very clearly in Wonderboom south."