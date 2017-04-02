© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
At least six people were killed and three others went missing as a blast occurred in northern China, local media reported on Sunday.

An explosion hit a house in northern Chinese province of Shanxi leaving at least six people dead and three missing, the Xinhua news agency reported citing local officials.

​The blast occurred on Saturday night at the Nanhuan West Road in Tiantan Town in the city of Linfen, according to the report.

Seven people were reportedly pulled out of debris while six people are said to have sustained slight injuries.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.