The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.Anyone who's ever taken a typing class or tested a keyboard knows this old pangram.It is a meaningless collection of words meant to test every letter of the alphabet in one sentence.You see, we are quickly becoming a society that needs to mold and fold facts and phrases into something they're not.Some professional contrarians make a sport of it and their devotees follow like Labs to a Frisbee.To prove a point, let's break down how many of those who are quick to judge and polarize would break this down.Yes, it's on oversimplified and somewhat silly take on things but the amount of information manipulation has never been greater.It is good to debate. It is good to question.