A moving car on a street in Morocco was struck by lightning in a moment caught on camera by a person filming the road.A video posted to YouTube shows the car traveling down a road during a rain storm and being struck in its back end by a bolt of lightning.The car continues moving, but starts billowing smoke and pulls over a short distance up the road.The driver and passengers are able to get out of the car without apparent injuries as a crowd gathers to inspect the smoldering vehicle.The video's description says it was recorded in Morocco, but the exact location and date of the event were unclear.