Puppet Masters
Loony Congresswoman Waters plays race card in questioning patriotism of Trump supporters
Kyle Olson
The American Mirror
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 20:31 UTC
The American Mirror
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 20:31 UTC
At least that's what she thinks.
During a screed on the House floor Monday night, Waters played the race card and the patriotism card against supporters of the president.
"Mr. Speaker, my position against this president and his administration is clear. I oppose this president. I do not honor this president. I do not respect this president," Waters said during a nearly 9-minute speech.
"African-Americans have struggled and fought historically, many African-Americans have paid a huge price fighting for justice and equality in this country, have died for it. I don't have to call the names of Martin Luther King and all the others. We have paid a price, we have fought.
"But guess what? Despite the fact that America has not always been there for us, we've always been there for America. We have fought in America's wars. We have suffered discrimination, we have suffered isolation and undermining. But we stand up for America, oftentimes when others who think they are more patriotic, who say they are more patriotic, do not," Waters said.
"When we fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is for this society and for this country, we're fighting for the democracy. We're fighting for America. We're saying to those who say they're patriotic but they've turned a blind eye to the destruction that he's about to cause this country, 'You're not nearly as patriotic as we are.'"
Waters made it clear her mission is not to represent her constituents, but destroy Trump.
The president "is not good for America," she said.
"African-Americans know this. The Black Caucus understands this. And for those members of the Black Caucus representing our leadership, who went to meet with him, they have laid out to him all of this, what our care and concerns are all about. But in the final analysis, we really don't expect anything from him.
"And my mission and my goal is to make sure that he does not remain president of the United States of America," Water said.
Comment: Apparently this latest rant is rather mild for the unhinged Ms. Waters.
- Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes off the deep end, calls Trump's advisors "scumbags"
- Unstable Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweets to Trump: 'Get ready for impeachment'
- Not remembering her lines: US congresswoman advocates impeaching Trump because Putin's attacking... Korea?
- Shameful and Embarrassing Maxine Waters: Kremlin Invented Term 'Crooked Hillary'! (Video)
- Maxine Waters slips up, admits Obama was spying on Trump
Reader Comments
And she was actually elected???? And what, pray tell, dear lady, did Obama do for this country in the 8 long grueling years that he played the President, and please, dear, try to be specific in your rant, maybe then we could address your specific issues. Just saying Trump is not good for this country just doesn't cut it.
Wow, this person again? She is getting more coverage for her ignorance and lies than most candidates got through the entire election cycle. Makes me wonder if she is being set up for some higher purpose in government, like chief of staff or head of homeland security or secretary of state!!
Loony Congresswoman Waters plays race card in questioning patriotism of Trump supportersNote to Donald Trump supporters: Maxine Waters is a bigger patriot than you are. At least that's what she thinks. During a screed on the House floor Monday night, Waters played the race card and...