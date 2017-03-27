Is there more to the symbol of the duck than meets the eye?In 2015, in Serbia, protesters and civic groups took to the streets of Belgradeto denounce a controversial government-backed project along the banks of the Sava river which they "feared will change the look of their city for ever."BBC reported that "the duck-wielding residents dismiss the project as a "scam", claiming that it will make businessmen rich at the expense of ordinary residents. Protesters have played on the fact that the Serbian word for duck is also a slang word for part of the male anatomy, giving their slogans and a Twitter hashtag - the equivalent of "show them the middle finger" - a whole new dimension."Here is the yellow duck in Brazil, during the protests which ousted its legitimate leader Dilma Rousseff.The "Yellow Duck Rrevolution" was said to represent the economic «quackery» of President Dilma Rousseff and her Workers' Party government in Brazil. The main coordinators of these protests wereand all of them have links to domestic non-profit organizations like Vem Pra Rua (To the Street) -- and Free Brazil Movement, in turn funded by the usual suspects of theThe duck's most recent appearance in Moscow was explained by the Washington Post as "Medvedev's luxuries, which include a house for raising ducks."Food for thought.*See photo from Belgrade above, balloon appears to be the same as in this photograph from Moscow, 2 years later.