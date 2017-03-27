Moscow, 26 March 2017. Signs read "Sell your holiday homes, build us roads."
Is there more to the symbol of the duck than meets the eye?

In 2015, in Serbia, protesters and civic groups took to the streets of Belgrade clutching toy ducks to denounce a controversial government-backed project along the banks of the Sava river which they "feared will change the look of their city for ever."



Belgrade 2015
BBC reported that "the duck-wielding residents dismiss the project as a "scam", claiming that it will make businessmen rich at the expense of ordinary residents. Protesters have played on the fact that the Serbian word for duck is also a slang word for part of the male anatomy, giving their slogans and a Twitter hashtag - the equivalent of "show them the middle finger" - a whole new dimension."
Here is the yellow duck in Brazil, during the protests which ousted its legitimate leader Dilma Rousseff. Coincidental symbolism? Maybe.

Brazil 2016
The "Yellow Duck Rrevolution" was said to represent the economic «quackery» of President Dilma Rousseff and her Workers' Party government in Brazil. The main coordinators of these protests were Brazil's largest corporate-owned media conglomerates and all of them have links to domestic non-profit organizations like Vem Pra Rua (To the Street) - a typical Soros appellation - and Free Brazil Movement, in turn funded by the usual suspects of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Soros's Open Society Institute.

The duck's most recent appearance in Moscow was explained by the Washington Post as "Medvedev's luxuries, which include a house for raising ducks."
Is there a link in the symbolism of the duck? Food for thought.

*See photo from Belgrade above, balloon appears to be the same as in this photograph from Moscow, 2 years later.