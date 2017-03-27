Society's Child
Avalanche kills 8, injures 30 on high school trip in Japan
RT
Mon, 27 Mar 2017 12:31 UTC
The group of 52 students and 11 teachers from seven high schools were on the last day of a three-day mountaineering trip when the avalanche struck in the town of Nasu, some 120km (75 miles) north of Tokyo Monday, reports Japan Times.
More than 100 troops were deployed to assist emergency services in a major rescue effort.
A weather warning for heavy snow and avalanches was issued for Sunday and Monday in the region by the Meteorological Agency. Some 33cm (13 inches) of snow fell in Nasu over an eight-hour period on Monday.
Most of the students killed were from Otawara High School in the Tochigi prefecture, according to AFP.
In these circumstances Japan has a policy of not confirming deaths until the bodies are recovered, AFP reported.
"This is an annual event and we never had a major accident before," one of the teachers told Jiji Press. "I am really shocked."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Stephen Hawking appears at conference via hologram, discusses Trump and other topics
- Where's the outcry at massive death toll from US bombing in Mosul?
- US forces block Syrian Army advance in preparation for Syria's 'balkanization'
- Protests across Moscow & Russia are 'just a political show'
- Turning children into monsters: Mosul's lost generation of ISIS fighters
- Avalanche kills 8, injures 30 on high school trip in Japan
- Martin McGuinness: IRA commander, peacemaker
- Strange trumpet-like sound recorded in Nottingham, UK
- On the verge of collapse: EU provides 'no clear answers' to mistakes it admits
- Police discover 7 kilos of cocaine hidden inside fake bananas
- Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Darwin, Australia after striking 600 km away in Banda Sea
- Parental rejection: Being rejected by your father does more damage to a child's long-term development
- Russia distributes 1.7 metric tons of aid to Syrians past 24 hours
- Japan issues eruption warning for undersea volcano off Aogashima Island
- Manbij crossfire: Liberated from IS, Kurdish-controlled city now fears Turkish invasion
- Drought fake news update - It's all about money and power
- CIA whistleblower leaks 47 hard drives exposing Obama Administration spying
- Dr. Gabor Maté ~ Who we are when we are not addicted: The possible human
- Ex-terrorist who led Women's March is stripped of her United States citizenship
- Politicized bureaucracy: Vietnam War veteran fights to get Trump portrait put up at Florida VA hospital
- Where's the outcry at massive death toll from US bombing in Mosul?
- US forces block Syrian Army advance in preparation for Syria's 'balkanization'
- Protests across Moscow & Russia are 'just a political show'
- On the verge of collapse: EU provides 'no clear answers' to mistakes it admits
- CIA whistleblower leaks 47 hard drives exposing Obama Administration spying
- ISIS in Russia: Militants clash with Russian National Guard in Chechnya
- Meet Trump's 'terrifying' ambassador to Israel
- British Intelligence demands access to encrypted messaging platforms after terror attack
- Neocon's strategy for global domination is falling apart as war hawk John McCain 'cries out' for US and EU leadership
- Is Belarus the West's next target for illegal regime change?
- NATO soldiers are perfect gentlemen: Senator dismisses concerns about foreign troops on Estonian soil
- Syria's biggest dam partially collapses as clashes erupt near Raqqa
- US commander calls for 'just a few thousand' more troops for war in Afghanistan
- Putin: Red line in Syria not an invitation for Israeli 'Russian roulette' with Assad
- 'War crimes': HRW condemns Saudi's deadly airstrikes on refugees in Yemen
- N. Korea threatens retaliation for S. Korea & US 'provocative' war games
- CIA front Newsweek tries, and fails, to link Putin with London terror attack
- Yemeni pro-Houthi court issues death sentence for President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and 6 officials
- Le Pen exposes 'Russiagate' hoax in one easy courageous move
- NYT: Ryan, Priebus, Price blamed for healthcare proposal failure
- Stephen Hawking appears at conference via hologram, discusses Trump and other topics
- Turning children into monsters: Mosul's lost generation of ISIS fighters
- Avalanche kills 8, injures 30 on high school trip in Japan
- Martin McGuinness: IRA commander, peacemaker
- Police discover 7 kilos of cocaine hidden inside fake bananas
- Russia distributes 1.7 metric tons of aid to Syrians past 24 hours
- Manbij crossfire: Liberated from IS, Kurdish-controlled city now fears Turkish invasion
- Ex-terrorist who led Women's March is stripped of her United States citizenship
- Politicized bureaucracy: Vietnam War veteran fights to get Trump portrait put up at Florida VA hospital
- Jordanian imam's call for Jews to be killed at Montreal mosque draws police complaint
- Israeli army's statement on the killing of a Palestinian teen, wounding 4, contradicted by evidence
- 'Anti-Islamophobia' motion 103 passes in Canada: Will anything change?
- Police shoot attacker outside British parliament, five people mowed down with car - UPDATES
- 4 arrested after car smashes into crowd outside north London pub (VIDEO)
- Record pace set for the number of police killings in 2017
- Protesters convene outside White House - demand 'Pizzagate' investigation
- Uber suspends self-driving car tests after autonomous vehicle collision in Arizona (VIDEO, PHOTO)
- WHO PSYOP manual directs authorities on how to respond to 'vaccine deniers'
- Oh, how convenient: British Airways starts scanning faces to enable faster boarding
- Trump supporter thought president would only deport 'bad hombres' - instead, her husband is being deported back to Mexico
- Archeologists uncover 4,000yo tomb of one of the most important Egyptian noblemen from 12th Dynasty
- Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site
- 14,000 year old engraved 'tablets' discovered in France
- Knowledge is Power: How oral cultures memorize so much information
- Tiller the Hun? Farmers in Roman Empire converted to Hun lifestyle -- and vice versa
- King Tut's Grandmom? Huge Alabaster Statue Unearthed Along Nile
- 6,000yo Ancient Rock Carvings Depicting Masked People Discovered in Egypt
- David Rockefeller's dark legacy in Brazil
- The bitter truth of the My Lai Massacre
- Chinese river discovery: 10K pieces of 300yo gold and silver treasure
- 'Winston Churchill is no better than Adolf Hitler,' states Indian politician Dr Shashi Tharoor
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Comet Halley - Close encounters of the cometary kind
- 'A government all of its own': Truman was right about the CIA
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- Best of the Web: 'The State Cannot Convict Itself': Operation 'Gladio' & the Crimes of U.S. Empire
- 1.6 Billion year old fossils unearthed in India may represent the earliest-known plants
- Earth's past volcanic eruptions revealed
- Six ancient cities built one on top of the other for over 2,000 years unearthed in Kaifeng, China
- 400,000 yr-old half-skull found in Portuguese cave points to mystery people
- 5G, AI and graphene: Three developments that will drive us into a technocracy
- Tissue engineering: Scientists turn spinach leaf into working heart tissue
- New Mars photo shows countless worm-like dunes on red planet
- NASA's Curiosity spots clouds possibly shaped by gravity waves
- DARPA: The imagineers of war by any means
- 'Galaxy of swirling storms': Juno snaps stunning turbulence over Jupiter
- Researchers have trained dogs to detect breast cancer from bandages
- The weird world of cyborg bugs and animals
- Windows 10 has been logging everything you type — here's how to stop it
- Does a portal, link standard model to dark physics?
- New Zealand's earthquake most complex ever studied
- Scientists search for proof that Tasmanian tigers are living in outback Queensland, Australia
- A new lung function has been discovered - they make blood
- New kind of matter: Scientists create a self-propelling liquid
- Purest, most massive brown dwarf discovered by astronomers
- Ripples in space-time just got violent - a monster black hole has been kicked from its galactic core in a bizarre cosmic collision
- Port Canaveral: Mysterious equipment on SpaceX drone ship
- Supersonic plasma jets discovered in Earth's atmosphere
- Sting operation reveals science's insane fake news problem
- Scientists develop graphene 'electronic skin' that can feel
- Strange trumpet-like sound recorded in Nottingham, UK
- Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Darwin, Australia after striking 600 km away in Banda Sea
- Japan issues eruption warning for undersea volcano off Aogashima Island
- Drought fake news update - It's all about money and power
- Whale carcass found on the island coast of Jersey, UK
- Cyclone Debbie forces evacuations in Queensland, Australia
- Wolves attacking dogs in two areas of British Columbia
- Domesticated axis deer kills owner in Sunset, Texas
- Large sinkhole opens up on highway in Walton County, Florida
- 2 rare vaquitas porpoises found dead in the Gulf of California
- Forestry worker mauled and badly injured by grizzly bear in British Columbia
- Kambalny volcano wakes from 250-year slumber spewing massive ash cloud
- Dead whale with balloon-like swelling found on beach in Chile
- Yellow fever killing thousands of monkeys in Brazil
- Hailstones bombard car, smash through windows near Cleveland, Tennessee (VIDEO)
- New striped rain-frog species discovered in Ecuador's cloud forests
- Earth's worst-ever mass extinction of life holds 'apocalyptic' warning about climate change, say scientists
- Metallic, trumpet-like sounds recorded in Sweden
- Signs and Portents: Four-legged chicken born in Brazil (VIDEO)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed lamb born in Conwy, Wales
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Our messed-up relationship with food has a long history and it started with butter
- Stress deprivation and Caesarean birth
- Watch out! Zika vaccine developed to alter DNA
- 5G technology and the coming health crisis
- Vitamin C: 1,000% more effective than Big Pharma's cancer drugs
- The Centers for Disease Control's historical vaccine swamp
- Cultured meat: Lab grown chicken nuggets are here
- Toxic heavy metals in your chocolate?
- The toxic truth about tattoos
- Rio de Janeiro starts vaccinating against yellow fever after the worst outbreak in decades
- The story of ouabain
- Dr. Peter Hotez is calling for the anti-vaccine movement to be "snuffed out"
- Dr. Tetyana Obukhanych: The Vaccine Illusion
- Are Monsanto's Roundup® legal nightmares just beginning?
- Gut microbiome suffers huge shifts throughout IBD disease course
- Dr. Paul Marik turns to vitamin C infusion as a treatment for deadly sepsis
- 4 reasons why you don't need a tetanus shot
- Doctors are recommending yoga over opioids for lower back pain
- A conversation about sleep
- Lead poisoning affects dozens of California locales worse than Flint, Michigan
- Parental rejection: Being rejected by your father does more damage to a child's long-term development
- Dr. Gabor Maté ~ Who we are when we are not addicted: The possible human
- Cyborg dreams - are we metaphorically dismembered by our gadgets?
- Productivity 'hacks' - How to stay focused amidst chaos
- Brain integration - What EMDR, running, and drumming have in common
- Demystifying meditation and tapping into the subconscious
- People often use the word 'you' rather than 'I' to cope with negative experiences
- 8 Powerful Habits of Highly Influential People
- Compassion for animals improves personal well-being
- Children understand far more of what goes on in the minds of others than long believed
- Meditation keeps your brain young
- Stop worrying about talent -- everyone can sing
- 90% of people don't want to know about a negative future
- New study finds religious students perform worse in math and science
- Sometimes feeling positive can actually be bad for you
- Leading addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Mate explains what is needed to stop the opioid crisis
- The magic of intuition is not magic
- Scientific studies show how soil bacteria relieves depression
- In the hunt for animal consciousness, we find ourselves
- Storyhealing: Complementary treatments for being human
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
Quote of the Day
Hell is empty and all the devils are here.
- William Shakespeare
Recent Comments
Martin McGuinness. It's complicated. My McGuinness spectacles were tinted by an old friend of mine who had to escape to London, 'cause his brother...
No Shit! 2017?? Get a grip!
HEAR ME ROAR @HFL: According to Rumi, when Satan wanted to capture and hold men's hearts (via deception) he asked God for more women. God,...
"There is an hypnotic quality to this man's speech which make his words resonate." And who are 'we' when 'we're' not hypnotised? Mansplaining. A...
BATTLE AXES AND GRINDING WHEELS @katesisco: Archaeology is always uncovering old tools for new uses in today's world. Just put a coating of...
Avalanche kills 8, injures 30 on high school trip in JapanAn avalanche has killed eight people, including at least seven students, and injured more than 30 on a mountain-climbing trip in Japan. The group of 52 students and 11 teachers from seven high...