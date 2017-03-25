© The Walton Sun

© Walton Co. Sheriff

A sinkhole on a Walton County Highway has shut down part of a roadway in the Florida Panhandle county.According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the sinkhole is at Walton County Highway 283 and 30A. It runs over 50 feet long, 75 feet wide, and 15 feet deep.The road is currently closed at that location while work to repair the situation takes place.Expect delay and plan accordingly. Use caution in the area as first responders are on scene at this time.