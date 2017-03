The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. local time, and witnesses told police the men smashed the store's windows to get inside, the Las Vegas Sun reported.



Las Vegas police confirmed a robbery occurred, saying three people were involved and one was taken into custody.

Mass panic struck the Bellagio early this morning as three pig-masked, armed robbers decided to try to knock off the Rolex store just as a bunch of drunk guests were stumbling home from their night of general debauchery. Luckily, the dulled senses of these plastered guests allowed them the courage to film the whole scene rather than duck for cover so we're able to present the whole dumbed-down version of an Ocean's Eleven remake in real time.According to media reports,in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The robbers apparently. While initial reports indicated that shots were fired, police subsequently confirmed those reports to be false.The whole scene was captured on video here:Meanwhile, rather than hide,...well done, Kira.And this was the scene outside as police swarmed the casino:Per the USA Today , the incident happened shortly before 3 AM Vegas time.