Scott Adam's Blog
Sat, 25 Mar 2017 09:04 UTC
The real story is happening in parallel with the healthcare story, and that's what renders it invisible. Something enormous is happening that has nothing to do withanything you are seeing in the news. In fact, you'll probably read it here for the first time.
I'm dragging this out to see if you can guess the big news before I tell you. It is something I predicted would happen. It is something the country needs MORE than healthcare. It was, until yesterday, perceived as the biggest problem in the United States, if not the entire world.
And that problem almost totally went away yesterday. The smell might linger, but the problem has ended. We should be celebrating, but instead we will be yammering about healthcare.
Do you know what problem just got solved? It's invisible for now, but later everyone will be able to see it.
Don't see it?
Okay, I'll just tell you.
With the failure of the Ryan healthcare bill, the illusion of Trump-is-Hitler has been fully replaced with Trump-is-incompetent meme. Look for the new meme to dominate the news, probably through the summer. By year end, you will see a second turn, from incompetent to "Competent, but we don't like it."
I have been predicting this story arc for some time now. So far, we're ahead of schedule.
In the 2D world, where everything is just the way it looks, and people are rational, Trump and Ryan failed to improve healthcare. But in the 3D world of persuasion, Trump just had one of the best days any president ever had: He got promoted from Hitler to incompetent. And that promotion effectively defused the Hitler-hallucination bomb that was engineered by the Clinton campaign.
In all seriousness, the Trump-is-Hitler illusion was the biggest problem in the country, and maybe the world. It was scaring people to the point of bad health. It made any kind of political conversation impossible. It turned neighbors and friends against each other in a way we have never before seen. It was inviting violence, political instability, and worse.
In my opinion, the Trump-is-Hitler hallucination was the biggest short-term problem facing the country. Congress just solved for it, albeit unintentionally. Watch the opposition news abandon the Trump-is-scary concept to get all over the "incompetent" theme.
No one wants an incompetent president, but calling the other side a bunch of bumblers is routine politics. We just went from an extraordinary risk (Trump=Hitler) to ordinary politics (The other side=incompetent). Ordinary politics won't spark a revolution or make you punch a coworker. This is a good day for all of us. It just doesn't look that way because the news is distracting you with the healthcare issue, which is also important, but a full level down in importance from electing Hitler (in your mind).
Speaking of healthcare, I predicted on Periscope here several days ago that the only way to get a bill passed was to let Ryan fail hard on the first attempt while scaring the left at the same time. That softens both sides to the middle. There was literally no other path to the middle. You couldn't get there without the first step being a major failure by the majority party. This necessary step toward success is, of course, being reported as total failure.
Today I'm getting a lot of what I call the "November 7th effect." That's where my critics are prematurely celebrating my wrongness because the Ryan version of healthcare failed. I hope to see my critics again toward the end of the year. Don't be strangers.
Update: Watch on Twitter as my critics come after me personally and ignore my points. That's how you know I'm onto something. (Otherwise they would criticize the point.)
