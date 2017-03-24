A family dog fatally mauled an 8-month-old boy in a Lusby, Maryland, home Thursday afternoon.According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to Prancer Court in Lusby after the attack was reported just after 1 p.m.Deputies arrived within one minute of the initial call, the department said, and saw the dog still attacking the child. They shot the dog to stop the attack and immediately determined that the boy had died.The attack reportedly occurred while a family friend was watching the child.An investigation is ongoing, and a news conference with Sheriff Mike Evans is scheduled for noon Friday.