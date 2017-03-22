February 2017: CEOs of Delta, United and American Hope Trump Will Block Arab Competition
The big three U.S. airlines maintain that Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways — airlines backed by governments of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — are unfairly subsidized and that their expansion into the U.S. market represents unfair competition that should be blocked by regulators.March 2017: US bans laptops, tablets on flights from Turkey and Arab world
"The Gulf carriers have received over $50 billion in documented subsidies from their government owners since 2004," the chief executives of the big three wrote in a recent letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "Mr. Secretary," the letter continues, "we are confident that the Trump Administration shares our view on the importance of enforcing our Open Skies agreements, ensuring that U.S. airlines have a fair and equal opportunity to compete in the international market, and protecting American jobs."
Senior US officials told reporters that nine airlines from eight countries had been given 96 hours, beginning at 3:00 am (0700 GMT), to tell travelers to pack any device bigger than a smartphone in their checked luggage.So there ya have it. The bogus threat of terrorism being used by governments as a cover for economic gain. Now where have we seen that before...
Laptops, tablets and portable game consoles are affected by the ban -- which only applies to direct flights to the United States from the blacklisted airports.
No US carriers are affected by the ban, but passengers on approximately 50 flights per day from some of the busiest hubs in Turkey and the Arab world will be obliged to follow the new emergency ruling.
The ban will hit flights operated by Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.
