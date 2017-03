© Crowdstrike

VOA first contacted IISS in February to verify the alleged artillery losses. Officials there initially were unaware of the CrowdStrike assertions. After investigating, they determined that CrowdStrike misinterpreted their data and hadn't reached out beforehand for comment or clarification. In a statement to VOA, the institute flatly rejected the assertion of artillery combat losses.

The cyber-security company Crowdstrike claimed that theIt also claimed that "Russia"The second claim hasThat same is probably the case with its claims related to the DNC.Sometime around May 2016 the Democratic National CommitteeIt claimed that its servers had been "hacked" by someone related to Russian interests.and proved that the DNC had worked during the primaries against its statutes and in favor of one presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. The DNC chair was forced to resign over the case.The DNC had called ina company led by a one Dimitry Alperovich, a Senior Fellow of theAfter a short investigationon the DNC servers that, it says, has beenFrom there followedWhen the DNC went public with the Crowdstrike claims, theto determine if a crime had been committed and to detect the culprit. Access to the servers had been informally denied by the DNC.without any forensic investigation of its own,Imagine that some white guy claims that his house has been broken in and a large amount of money has been stolen. He hires a private investigators who says a window was broken and therefore the crime must have been committed by those "n****rs" down the road. But others ask if the man hides the money himself, or if the man's son might have taken it. But the police does not investigate if a crime has actually happened. It does no forensics at the crime scene. It does not even check if a window has indeed been broken. It simply follows the conclusion of the private investigator and accuses the "n****rs".Month later and in a different case the same Crowdstrike investigators claimed (pdf) that the artillery units of the Ukrainian army had had "excessive combat losses" of up to 80% in their fight with Ukrainian separatists.The hack, it was claimed,His software was provided only directly from him to Ukrainian army units. Independent cyber-security researchers also doubted the claims.Crowdstrike had based its numbers for "excessive losses" of Ukrainian artillery units. The IISS now says thatThere were no "excessive losses" of Ukrainian artillery.It seems that the whole "Ukrainian artillery hack" claims by Crowdstrike was. There was no "hack" and the claimed damage from the "hack" did not occur at all. Crowdstrike evidently found a "crime" and "Russian hacking" where none had happened.In the case of the DNC hacking Crowdstrike also alleged a "crime" and "Russian hacking".was ever provided for that claim,and serious security researchers found that theThe DNC was likely not hacked at all.with access to its servers may have taken the emails to publish them. On July 10 2016 theon the streets of Washington DC. To this day no culprit has been found. The crime is unsolved.some of whom alsoare under criminal investigation forThey had theof Wasserman-Schultz and may have hadto the DNC servers.Crowdstrike's claims of "Russian hacking" have evidently been false with regards to the Ukrainian artillery. Crowdstrike's claims of "Russian hacking" in the case of the DNC haveby independent evidence. There are reasons to believe that the loss of control of the DNC's email archives were a case of unauthorized internal access and not a "hack" at all., which isand otherraises allegations against Russia that are quite possibly unfounded. These allegations are thenIn consequence theIt is a simple racket, but with potentially very bad consequences for all of us.