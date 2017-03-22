© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Nunes was given "dozens of reports" that made "no mention of Russia," he told reporters Wednesday."This information was legally brought to me by sources who thought we should know it."The information was collected as part of a routine investigation, and is considered "incidental surveillance," Nunes said.Details about Americans associated with the incoming administration "with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting," Nunes said. Additional names of Trump transition team members were "unmasked" in the widespread reporting.Nunes' statement comes two days after FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee about any surveillance done on Trump Tower in New York during the presidential campaign. During the hearing, he confirmed that the bureau is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as possible collusion between current and former members of the Trump team and Russia.The intelligence chair will head to the White House later on Wednesday to brief the Trump administration on what he has learned, Nunes said.