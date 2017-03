Eric Swalwell goes back on Tucker Carlson's show, and looks dumber than ever.The Duran has written before about Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell, and his crusade to take down Vladimir Putin and President Trump with a "Russia election hack" scandal.This has not stopped Swalwell in his push to bring America into conflict with Russia. Tucker Carlson had a good time destroying Swalwell last week over his ridiculous " Russia: not our Friend " website.In this gem of an interview, Swalwell (who calls Russia's "zero evidence" US election meddling an "act of war") is confronted head on by Carlson asking the Congressman,The look on Swalwell's dumbfounded face is priceless. (Interview begins at 3:50)