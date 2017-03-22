Puppet Masters
Democrat who thinks 'Russia hacking an act of war' gets owned by Tucker Carlson
Alex Christoforou
The Duran
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 12:44 UTC
The Duran has written before about Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell, and his crusade to take down Vladimir Putin and President Trump with a "Russia election hack" scandal.
Swalwell's problem (despite his paranoia and ignorance on all things related to Russia) is that, to-date, no evidence can be dug up connecting Trump to Russia.
This has not stopped Swalwell in his push to bring America into conflict with Russia.
Tucker Carlson had a good time destroying Swalwell last week over his ridiculous "Russia: not our Friend" website.
Obviously being a glutton for punishment (or in this case a glutton for embarrassment on national cable TV), Swalwell came back on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and much to our surprise, made an even bigger fool of himself than we could have ever imagined.
In this gem of an interview, Swalwell (who calls Russia's "zero evidence" US election meddling an "act of war") is confronted head on by Carlson asking the Congressman, 'if he strongly believes that Russia committed and act of war against the United States, then when are the ICBM missiles being launched by America's military, in retaliation for Russia's attack?'
The look on Swalwell's dumbfounded face is priceless. (Interview begins at 3:50)
Comment: For an in-depth analysis of the US' current state of hysteria, check out:
The Fourth Turning and Steve Bannon Pt. 3: Implications for Hysterica-America
This kind of "thinking" is highly contagious and can spread throughout an entire society. Mass media just makes it worse, and provides a willing outlet for political operators to inject disinformation through the media stream and into the public mind. Actually, one of the best ways to observe it in action is just to watch and read the mainstream media. They consistently miss the point, ignore the big story, lie, or hallucinate things that aren't there. Government censors aren't necessary when people have their own tiny censors in their brain that prevent them from acknowledging any uncomfortable truths:When the habits of subconscious selection and substitution of thought-data spread to the macrosocial level, a society tends to develop contempt for factual criticism and to humiliate anyone sounding an alarm. Contempt is also shown for other nations which have maintained normal thought-patterns and for their opinions. Egotistic thought-terrorization is accomplished by the society itself and its processes of conversive [i.e. 'hysterical'] thinking. This obviates the need for censorship of the press, theater, or broadcasting, as a pathologically hypersensitive censor lives within the citizens themselves. (PP, p. 121)
