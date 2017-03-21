© Eliot Blondet / AFP

EU & sovereignty

"the vice chancellor of Madame Merkel" or "the salesperson for a multinational group."

"I want to be the president of the French Republic, truly. I am not going to become involved in a vague region in Europe,"

"defend their values and traditions"

"without being lectured"

"supranational structure."

"drag the country into social and economic chaos."

"Project Fear."

"All those who said Brexit will be wonderful... ran away and hid,"

Immigration

"we can't count on Greece to deal with the flow of migrants."

"Stop immigration, and I will not make any excuses for that,"

"explosive"

"to discourage immigration."

"We don't do enough to coordinate the protection of European borders,"

"effective expulsion policy"

"do not affect asylum seekers, but other immigration."

Islamization

"rise of radical Islam in our country."

"failing [voters] by twisting the truth,"

"trying to divide the French."

Relations with Russia & US

"have built the world peace together,"

"more independence"

"We are facing the instability that emerged with the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States. We also cannot ignore the claims of Russia,"

"not let [others] decide for us."

"I don't want to force our soldiers to make war that we don't need,"

"we [Europe] have changed borders ourselves,"

"There is a fundamental principle of the right of people to decide for themselves. There are borders that have been established in a way, unacceptable for people,"

During France's first presidential debate on Monday, the leading five French presidential hopefuls traded punches on the most burning issues, ranging from immigration and Islamization, to the country's alliances and its very sovereignty.The timing of the debate,for the first round of the elections, provided candidates with a perfect opportunity to swing public sentiment in their favor. It was aired live by French channels TF1 and LCI.While a total of 11 candidates will take part in the first round of the presidential elections on April 26, the five front-runners includefrom the 'Les Republicans' party,of the far-right National Front, independent centrist candidateof the ruling Socialist Party, and the left-wing leader of the 'Unsubmissive France' movement,Known as a passionate advocate of France who wants to follow Britain out of the EU,she stressed, pointing out that France's independence is a core value for many French people, who want toand remain competitiveto by aHowever, Fillon claimed that holding a Frexit referendum, as the National Front leader wants, wouldLe Pen fired back at the conservative,Macron, whose is pro-EU, rejected the idea of Frexit, arguing that Brexit turned out to be a much more tumultuous process than its backers had expected.Macron said.The debate on the migration crisis and the consequent challenges of integrating newcomers, which was one of the central topics discussed during the three-hour-long event, saw the candidates resorting to personal attacks at times., pointing out that France must handle the issue itself, asshe said, stressing that France's security situation isand measures need to be takenFormer Economy Minister Macron, Le Pen's centrist rival, argued that the unending flow of migrants can only be stemmedMacron said,Conservative candidate Fillon, whose campaign has been mired in a corruption scandal involving an allegedly fictitious political job he gave to his wife, championed quotas on newcomers thatAnother hotly contested topic was the contention that French secularism is under attack and that Islam is having a negative effect on the life of French citizens.One heated exchange was sparked when Le Pen referred to the frequent sightings of burkinis on French beaches, citing them as evidence of theThe burkini, a head-to-toe swimming suit, grabbed a lot of media attention in France last summer, when some French city councils sparked uproar by banning them.When Le Pen accused Macron of being a burkini supporter, he snapped back, claiming that she isandThe candidates also proposed differing geopolitical strategies, particularly regarding relations with Russia and the US., while pointing out France's long-standing relationship with the US. Claiming that France and the UShe advocated forin the foreign policy realm, without getting closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile,, which is now led by President Donald Trump.Hamon said.While Le Pen stressed the importance of defense, promising to increase defense spending to three percent of French GDP by 2022,, saying that the French shouldshe said, referring to overseas conflicts.Speaking about the right to self-determination exercised by the people of Crimea when they opted to rejoin Russia in a referendum held more than two years ago,referring to NATO's intervention in the war in Yugoslavia in 1999, which resulted in the country breaking up and the separation of Kosovo from Serbia.he said.. Out of 1,157 people polled, 29 percent preferred Macron, 20 percent picked Melenchon, while both Le Pen and Fillon were favored by 19 percent.Before last night's event, he had been running neck-in-neck with Le Pen, with both polling at 26 percent in the latest Figaro poll.