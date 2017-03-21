© Reuters/Stephen Lam



Detection and Destruction

The enemy drone whined in the distance. The Interceptor, a drone-hunting machine from Silicon Valley startup Airspace Systems, slinked off its launch pad and dashed away in hot pursuit.The hunter twisted through the air to avoid trees, homed in on its target, fired a Kevlar net to capture it, and then carried the rogue drone back to its base like a bald eagle with a kill.A demonstration at Airspace headquarters in San Leandro, California, showed a compact aircraft just a few feet wide, yet capable of sophisticated, autonomous navigation and accurate targeting of a drone in motion.It is still early days in the drone-defense business. Security professionals both public and private worry about dangerous drones atBut counter-measures carry risk, too.For example, the U.S. Air Force recently tested experimental shotgun shells for shooting down drones. But if the drone carries a payload like a bomb or chemical weapon, it could still fall on its target.Jamming the radio signals to the drone does not always work, either. Drones differ from "remote-controlled" aircraft because they can fly to pre-set coordinates autonomously. The fastest drones can reach240 km), too quick for human pilots flying another drone to catch.The technical challenge of safely stopping a dangerous drone appealed to Guy Bar-Nahum, one of the inventors of the Apple iPod and the engineering brains behind Airspace Systems.The Interceptor must pack computing power and sophisticated software into that tiny drone brain. Unlike the emerging driverless car, it has to understand its environment without the benefit of an internet connection to a massive mapping database."My background is in physics, and it's all about modeling the world" with math, Bar-Nahum said. "What we do in this lowly startup that looks to be a normal, military 'take 'em down' kind of company is build machines that can model the world."The business model is challenging too. Currently, only law enforcement officials have the authority to interfere with another drone's flight. Regulations also require a certified pilot to stand ready to intervene in any commercial drone flight and keep a line-of-sight view of the aircraft.The New York Mets have an interest in using the system to protect Citi Field in New York City, according to Sterling VC, the venture capital arm of Sterling Equities, which owns the stadium and also invested in Airspace.At least 70 companies worldwide are working on various types of counter-drone systems, said Mike Blades, aerospace and defense analyst with Frost & Sullivan.San Francisco-based Dedrone, for example, has raised $28 million in venture capital and is focused on detecting drone incursions. It now has about 200 customers, according to CEO and co-founder Joerg Lamprecht. Some are car companies looking to protect new designs from the automotive press and others are data center owners looking to keep drones from damaging critical rooftop cooling systems."Most of the market is going to be detection, something like a burglar alarm," Lamprecht said.DroneShield, an Australian company, also makes a detection system and has developed a prototype electronic jamming gun to ground a drone.Source: Reuters