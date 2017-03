© REUTERS/Jamal Saidi



The UN official who resigned this week over the Israeli "apartheid regime" report has been awarded the highest Palestinian honor.the former chief of Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)Wafa news reported.The series of events began when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked ESCWA towhich was published on the ESCWA website Wednesday. Khalaf was forced to resign her post afterwith Guterres' request to take down the controversial studyOn Friday, the UN affiliate removed the document from its website.As she resigned Khalaf, told reporters thatAnnouncing the award for her uncompromised principles on Saturday, Abbas' office stressed that the Palestinian people "appreciate her humanitarian and national position."with the Israeli UN ambassador calling it long overdue. Supporters of the Palestinian cause viewed her"We ... extend our deep appreciation to Dr. Rima Khalaf whose resignation from her post as UN ESCWA Executive Secretary should have never been accepted by UN Secretary-General Guterres," the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization said, according to Wafa. "We will continue to remain grateful to Dr. Khalaf for assuming a principled and courageous stand on behalf of the people of Palestine," the statement added.Meanwhile, thefrom the UN agency's website. "The Palestinian government denounced the removal of the report, which accused Israel of apartheid, emphasizing Israel's continuous imposition of the apartheid regime upon the Palestinians in the occupied territories," spokesperson Tareq Rishmawi said on Sunday."Pres Abbas's decision to give the highest honor to Rima Khalaf, the former UN official who issued a fake report about Israel, is outrageous," Gendelman said. "This is yet another proof that Abbas not only supports extremist elements but that he also wages a diplomatic war on Israel."