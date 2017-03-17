Jacob Boy Cele (66) died after he wasin Bhobhoyi in the Nyenyezi area recently.Police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Zandra Wiid, said Mr Cele was bitten all over his body and later died in hospital.An inquest docket was opened and the Lower South Coast SPCA was called by the police to collect four of the dogs for euthanisation."The assistance of the police was called and the dog was euthanised after consultion with the owner.""In both cases the owners of these dogs were very upset when we collected their dogs, but these animals can not be rehomed. Both families also had young children and there were worries about their safety," said Trainee Inspector Ngcobo.Lt-Col Wiid said that keeping ferocious dogs is a criminal offence. "Owners of dogs must ensure that the animals are kept inside a yard, behind a fence and locked gates. When walking dogs, they must be kept on a leash," she added.Michael Muller, manager of the LSC SPCA, said that pet owners must take note of aggressive behavioural traits in their pets, especially if there are children in the house.