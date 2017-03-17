Puppet Masters
Syrian forces shoot down Israeli warplane targeting Syrian Army near Palmyra
H. Said
Syrian Arab News Agency
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 13:49 UTC
Syrian Arab News Agency
Fri, 17 Mar 2017 13:49 UTC
According to a statement by the Command, the four Israeli aircrafts violated the Syrian airspace in al-Breij area through the Lebanese territories at 2:40 am.
The Israeli warplanes targeted a military site near Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs, said the Army's Command, confirming that the Syria air defense forces confronted the enemy's aircrafts and shot down one of them inside the occupied territories, hit another and forced the other two to withdraw.
"This blatant Israeli act of aggression came as part of the Zionist enemy's persistence with supporting ISIS terrorist gangs and in a desperate attempt to raise their deteriorating morale and divert attention away from the victories which Syrian Arab Army is making in the face of the terrorist organizations," the statement read.
It stressed the Army Command's resolve to repel any attempt by the Zionist enemy to attack any part of the Syrian territory, affirming that any such attempt will be directly confronted with all possible means.
Comment: Sputnik reports that the Israelis were targeting the Syrian Army as they liberated areas near Palmyra - no doubt in support of their 'ISIS terrorist gangs':
Col. Samir Suleiman, head of the Syrian Army's information service, clarified that the IDF's intended targets were Syrian Army positions in the mountains near Palmyra. He also confirmed that the Israeli warplanes were F-16s, which entered Syrian airspace from over Lebanese airspace near the city of Al-Nebek in the region of al-Barij. [...]
The officer indicated that the Syrian military had made significant progress in efforts to liberate territory in the vicinity of Palmyra from Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) on Thursday evening. As far as the Syrian military's further plans against Israeli attacks are concerned, Suleiman noted that a decision on this issue could only be taken by the country's military command.
Speaking to Sputnik Arabic about the implications of Friday morning's events, Syrian military observer Col. Mohammed Isa said that unfortunately, the IDF attack effectively confirmed Israel's support for Daesh. Isa based his assertion on the fact that apart from the terrorists, there are no other anti-government forces operating in the area around Palmyra, the ancient city which was recently liberated from the extremists.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Syrian forces shoot down Israeli warplane targeting Syrian Army near PalmyraThe General Command of the Army and the Armed Forced announced on Friday that the Syrian air defense downed one of four Israeli warplanes that violated the Syrian airspace and targeted a military...