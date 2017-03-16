© Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko

"The Russian S-400 system will not be integrated into NATO missile defense system," Işık said.On Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister said that Ankara and Moscow made certain progress in talks on delivery of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, but the sides are still not ready to strike a deal.The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.