This video was filmed around 12:02 pm in Dickinson, North Dakota.. I dismissed it, thinking it was a vehicle or something. I kept hearing it so I looked outside to see if there were any nearby construction or anything out of the ordinary but didn't find anything. The railroad is 2 miles away and we normally don't hear anything from it. There is an oil rig approximately 0.5-1 mile away but we normally don't hear that either. There is a farm about 1 mile away that I was assuming that the noise was coming from. The farm is a small local farm and has no large machinery that could make this sound.. I've never heard anything like it before in the area. Other sounds in the video include ice dripping, a tarp flying in the wind, and dogs barking in the distance.I'm hoping to find anyone else who has heard similar sounds, whether in the area or not. Also to see if anyone has an explanation for I am curious. I have not heard the sound since. Thanks for your time. Have a good day.