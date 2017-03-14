Around 20-30 minutes before this video, I was at home and I heard a screeching sound. I dismissed it, thinking it was a vehicle or something. I kept hearing it so I looked outside to see if there were any nearby construction or anything out of the ordinary but didn't find anything. The railroad is 2 miles away and we normally don't hear anything from it. There is an oil rig approximately 0.5-1 mile away but we normally don't hear that either. There is a farm about 1 mile away that I was assuming that the noise was coming from. The farm is a small local farm and has no large machinery that could make this sound.
The sound was like a screeching of high and low volumes and pitches, as heard in the video. It would sound for a few seconds at a time, stay silent for some minutes, and then start again. I've never heard anything like it before in the area. Other sounds in the video include ice dripping, a tarp flying in the wind, and dogs barking in the distance.
I'm hoping to find anyone else who has heard similar sounds, whether in the area or not. Also to see if anyone has an explanation for I am curious. I have not heard the sound since. Thanks for your time. Have a good day.
Comment: A few more strange sound videos were recorded within days of each other in January.
Bournemouth UK on January 8th: Recorded this after hearing strange noises the night before, this time it woke me up at 6:30 am so I recorded it.
Trenton, New Jersey on January 9th: This strange trumpet sound from the sky is what I recorded on a Sunday evening. You will hear the car idling behind me, but the other "sky trumpet" is something else.
Guilford County, North Carolina on January 10th:
