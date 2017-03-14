© Manpreet Romana
Sloth bears are found in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan but shrinking habitats and rampant poaching have reduced their numbers
Two persons were today killed after being attacked by a sloth bear in Danta tehsil in in Banaskantha district, a forest official said.

"Two shepherds who had taken their goats and sheep in the forest area in Kansa village for grazing were attacked and killed by a sloth bear," Danta range forest officer Bajit Khan Sindhi said.

He said when the duo, Bhikhabhai Bhagora (35) and Manabhai Angari (25), did not return home to their native village Khapra last night, some of their fellow villagers went out looking for them.

Two of the villagers were also attacked and injured by the bear in the same area, he added.


"The bodies of two shepherds were recovered and have been sent for postmortem. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem. The injured were rushed to a hospital," added Sindhi.