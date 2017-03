© Mint Press News



Policing the World by Smartphone

The Forces Behind BlueLine Grid

Teneo has essentially become a nexus between law enforcement, the national security state, the military-industrial complex and political power brokers.

deep ties to Israel,

Kroll really made his living, and his name, on Wall Street. He owed his success ...to Goldman Sachs and Skadden Arps and a long list of corporations, law firms, investment banks, management consultants, hedge funds, and brokerage houses...he and his company have been more highly valued for keeping things in the dark than for the occasional, client-approved exposé. They are the keepers of innumerable embarrassing, probably career-destroying, possibly corporation-destroying secrets.



Kroll is widely credited with having created an industry where there was none. Call it corporate intelligence...He offered an ever-widening range of services—forensic accounting, crisis management, competitor analysis—tooled for a globalized business world, in which industrial espionage, counterfeiting, computer fraud, identity fraud, and sophisticated financial crimes have flourished.

"With its international intelligence networks and their sometimes unnerving abilities, Kroll began to be described as 'a private C.I.A.' This was unhelpful. [Norb] Garrett—who was the C.I.A.'s station chief in Cairo before he joined Kroll—told me, 'We can't work in certain parts of the world if people believe we're C.I.A. We just can't.'"

"We have this incredible pool of talent from industries related to government that enable us to build real, mission critical, serious, hardcore technology right here in the D.C. area...We can take people who have been working on big, serious projects for a past couple years and put them in a new, cool startup environment and create a ton of new value."

Reclaiming the Tech Theater of Conflict

It is run out of a quiet, unassuming office on a tree-lined avenue in Bethesda, Maryland. The rows of hip restaurants are offering young urban professionals all the grande-iced-sugar-free-vanilla-soy-lattes they could ever need. However, this serene suburban idyll belies the fact thatNestled in a suite just upstairs from the Asian fusion and seafood restaurants is a company that is transforming the way law enforcement, intelligence agencies and even giant corporations communicate within their organizations and with each other.The company is called. It markets itself asIndeed, BlueLine Grid boasts an impressive array of investors and customers, including the LAPD and General Electric, among others.But perhaps their most interesting client - and the one that deserves the most scrutiny - is In-Q-Tel, It is no secret that In-Q-Tel invests in emerging technologies that the U.S. intelligence community, especially the CIA, views as potential tools in their covert trade.As the Vault 7" documents published by WikiLeaks have revealed, thePrivate companies operating outside of, but in partnership with, the CIA form a vital aspect of the agency's innovation industry.of the partnership that exists between the intelligence community and the private sector. This partnership raisesBlueLine Grid's apps allow clients to communicate with team members in a reliable and secure network using aEssentially, the technology allows a particular client (e.g. the Los Angeles or New York police departments) toPut another way, BlueLine Grid uses real-time GPS information to allow police officers, intelligence operatives and other potential clients to communicate and coordinate within a given area and respond, in real-time, to changing developments on the ground. Rather than a walkie-talkie or generic mass text message, BlueLine Grid's technology allows users toIt is not hard to imagine police officers in major U.S. cities using the tech towithin specific geographical areas,Considering that police forces across the country are already fully militarized and employ military-style tactics , it would seem that BlueLine Grid is offeringBut it goes much further than that, as this technology isthanks to the undisclosed, but assuredly large, investment made in BlueLine Grid by the agency.The company was founded by former politician Jack Weiss and entrepreneur David Riker, along with former New York and Los Angeles police department chief Bill Bratton. Originally founded as Bratton Technologies, Inc., the company rebranded itself as BlueLine Grid in 2013. A quick look at the background of these individuals offers some insight intoBratton, in many ways, has been the public face of the company since its inception. He's aconnected to some of the most important power brokers in Washington, DC. After founding the company, Bratton had a stint as Commissioner of the New York Police Department, a position from which he resigned in 2016.Bratton did not retire into obscurity, however. Instead, he took a job withTeneo Holdings was founded by longtime Clinton advisers Douglas Band and Declan Kelly, who used their Clinton connections to make Teneo into one of the world's most lucrative consulting firms Alongside Bratton, Teneo boasts influential consultants, such as former Clinton and Obama Middle East envoy George Mitchell , and former British Foreign Secretary William Hague Teneo as a whole, and Bratton specifically, havewith Bratton having given multiple high-profile speeches, including the keynote address at Israel's National Conference on Personal Security in Jerusalem,The conference included influential attendees from around the globe. With Israel having established itself as one of the world's leading security-tech centers, it's no wonder that Bratton has cultivated such ties over the years as he established joint-training and close cooperation Considering the way in which Israel criminalizes and represses Palestinian activists, it should come as no surprise that Bratton is also interested inBut Bratton is not the only connection between BlueLine Grid and thehas also traveled in some of the elite circles within the security apparatus.Before co-founding Bratton Technologies, Weiss worked for, a private contractor that focused on global investigations and security. The chairman of Altegrity was the same Bill Bratton who, at the time, had recently retired from the LAPD. Altegrity went on to acquire the infamous, a business intelligence and investigations company, with Weiss heading up Kroll's LA office.As a 2009 New Yorker profile of the company's founder Jules Kroll noted:Indeed, the Kroll brand was well-known in political and financial circles, perhaps too well-known. As the New Yorker continued:Kroll, with its deep ties to the CIA and U.S. intelligence, came under the leadership of Weiss and Bratton in the last decade. Now they're scratching each other's backs one more time, this time withAnd as the CIA money came flowing in, Weiss chose to move the company from New York to Bethesda, Maryland, just aAs Weiss stated:Put another way, BlueLine Grid moved to DC in order toand other government agencies and share talent and resources with them. While it remains a private startup company,part of thebetween government and the security-surveillance complex.There should be little doubt that the technology with which BlueLine Grid is equipping police forces, intelligence agencies and private corporations could be used against groups that organize to challenge state and corporate power.They will need hackers to take BlueLine Grid's technology and turn it into a tool for organizing.If police and intelligence officers can freely communicate in order to organize and coordinate their actions, so too should protesters and revolutionaries. If the iPhone or Android is a weapon in the hands of the authorities, so too should it be a weapon in the hands of the peaceful protester.Technology is one of the most critical theaters of conflict with the state and the forces of corporate control. There may be a BlueLine Grid out there working to arm the police with hi-tech weapons, but there are also millions of us working to disarm them and build a better world.Eric Draitser is a geopolitical analyst based in New York and the founder of StopImperialism.