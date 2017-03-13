An elephant killed its trainer with a swish of its trunk at a Japanese zoo today.Police said: 'The animal might have somehow become angry. It swung its trunk and the trunk hit the person who was working in front of the elephant.''The person apparently was pushed hard and hit either the cage or the ground and hit his head.'Zoo staff called the police saying 'an employee was attacked by an elephant.'The incident happened at 9.15am before the zoo opened its doors to the public.Animal rights activists have rushed to defend the elephant, saying it is not animals' fault if they become angry while in captivity.One wrote on Facebook: 'The simple fact of taking a wild animal from its natural habitat and forcing it to live in captivity changes the behaviour of the animal.'