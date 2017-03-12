© YASUYOSHI CHIB



A 12 year old girl died while her older sister sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in Omorendi village, in Kisii County.Also a cow and a calf were killed in the Friday incident.The deceased was identified as Patroba Maturi and her sister Linet Nyanchama.Nyamache sub-county police boss Japheth Mwirichia said the incident was reported by the area's community policing chairman Alfanus Nyabuto Mosiori.Mr Mwirichia said the victims were tying up cattle in their shed when they were struck."They were rushed to Nyamache sub-county hospital where the 12 year old succumbed to her injuries. Ms Nyanchama, 20, was treated and discharged and is in a stable condition," he said.The deceased's body was taken to Nyamache sub-county hospital mortuary for postmortem.