Hunters in East Texas made an interesting discovery Tuesday night when they came across an eight-legged pig.

That's right, a "1 headed, 2 bodied, 8 legged pig!" as hunter Jesse Garcia put it in a Facebook post, which included a picture of the rare swine.

Garcia, 21, was hunting about midnight with friends Toby Taylor, Cody Cooper and Bret Taylor near Garrison, northeast of Nacogdoches, when their hog dog got a hold of a sow, a grown female pig.

After cutting her open, Garcia and his buddies started finding babies. That's when they noticed something they'd never seen before.

One of the little pigs "had two legs coming out of the chest and two legs coming out of its back," Garcia said.


"Y'all have to look at this," Garcia told his friends. "Have you seen anything like it?"

The pig, it appeared, had one head, two bodies and eight legs — just as Garcia described in his Facebook post.

To prevent any suspicions of a doctored photo, Garcia took a video of the pig, too, pointing out each of its legs. He posted their discovery to Facebook when he got home and by 6 a.m. his phone was buzzing with notifications. They kept coming all day.

By Wednesday evening, his video of the deformed pig had been viewed more 3 million times.

Garcia and his friends bagged up the pig and put it in a freezer, unsure what to do with it for now.

"You can use it for something, I'm sure," he said. "Maybe sell it if we get the right price."

There doesn't seem to be much of an explanation for the oddity. Similar pigs have been born in China and Argentina, according to the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, but seemingly no verified sightings have been reported in Texas.