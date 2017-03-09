5.9 magnitude earthquake

2017-03-09 11:14:26 UTC

UTC time: Thursday, March 09, 2017 11:14 AM
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.9 - West of Macquarie Island
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

2017-03-09 11:14:26 UTC 5.9 magnitude, 10 km depth