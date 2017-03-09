It seems there is no end to the stray dog menace in the city. A group of stray dogs killed a seven-year-old girl at Murdapur village which is at few kilometers from the city.The girl, identified as Sonia, was declared brought dead at a local hospital.The villagers rushed towards the forest to rescue my daughter ," Siphai Lal, the father of the victim said.The incident sparked tension in the area with villagers blaming the administration for failing to curb the stray dog population.Speaking with TOI, Abdul Basit, sub-divisional magistrate, said,while she was on way to the agricultural fields where her father Vijay Singh Jatav was working. She was accompanied by other children. Suddenly, a pack of 10 to 15 strays emerged from the fields and attacked the girl. Witnesses told police that the dogs dragged her to a nearby field even as other children fled. The dogs bit her all over. By the time, villagers rushed to help, she was already dead.. The victim was identified as Sofia Sabha.The death toll has reached 11 in the past 12 months.