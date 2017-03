In recent days, some of the coldest March air in decades has gripped portions of Alaska and the Canadian Arctic. Fragments of that frigid air will come crashing into the eastern United States on Friday and into the weekend.Its pedigree is impressive.Then on Monday, Fairbanks, Alaska, saw its temperature plummet to minus-38, the coldest temperature this late in the season since 1964, according to climatologist Brian Brettschneider Tentacles of that vortex will dislodge and slap the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with a stinging round of March cold between Friday and the weekend."You can say little puffs [of cold] come down, elongate and spread out," Maue said.The core of the cold will consume the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Low temperatures in the interior portions of the New England will dip into the single digits, while coastal areas fall to the teens. In the Mid-Atlantic, widespread lows in the 20s are likely.Afternoon highs both weekend days will only be in the teens and 20s in New England, and 30s in the Mid-Atlantic.Colder-than-normal weather is forecast to persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast well into next week.