Society's Child
Hungary gains final EU approval for new Russian-backed nuclear power project
RT
Tue, 07 Mar 2017 10:40 UTC
The Commission said Hungary's investment in the Paks-2 nuclear plant, backed by a loan from Russia, did represent a form of state aid. It invalidated Hungary's argument that the project was economically viable and imposed a number of conditions that came with the project's approval.
"During our investigation, the Hungarian government has made substantial commitments, which has allowed the Commission to approve the investment under EU state aid rules," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
An important project for Russia and Hungary, Paks-2 was agreed at the end of 2014.
The €12.5 billion contract, partly aided by Moscow's €10 billion loan, would add two new 1,200 megawatt (MW) reactors to Hungary's only operating nuclear power plant.
Located on the River Danube, about 100 kilometers from the capital, four Paks reactors produce up to 50 percent of the country's electricity. However, Hungary says it may lose the bulk of its power over the next two decades, as the remaining reactors would run out between 2032 and 2037.
In November, the Commission ended an investigation into the way Hungary handed the contract to the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom. Budapest argued only Rosatom was able to undertake the work, saying the existing reactors are Russian-built, and it made sense to contract Rosatom to build the new ones. It insisted that only Rosatom's newest VVER-1200 reactors could fulfill all of its requirements for the project.
Under EU rules, competitive tenders can be skipped when "for technical reasons the contract may be executed only by a particular economic operator."
Rosatom said it aims to begin construction in 2018.
Critics claim the project undermines the EU's efforts to wean the bloc off energy dependence on Russia and widens Rosatom's foothold in Hungary while other EU capitals strain to maintain sanctions against Russia.
In February Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Budapest, following last year's Moscow trip by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban which set the tone for enhanced bilateral cooperation. They discussed trade deals, technology, and energy.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Federal judge denies tribe request to block final phase of DAPL
- New study finds men are increasing their aggressiveness in negotiations with women since Trump election
- Snakes on a plane: First FISA request to tap Trump Towers came right after AG Lynch met with Bill Clinton
- Cop allowed to resign and avoid accountability after video shows him body slam a small girl
- EU citizens in Britain could become 'foreigners' - registering them will be biggest 'bureaucratic nightmare' since WWII
- Wiretapping against Trump: The spectacle, the implications and the outrage
- Trump's "Obama wiretap" tweet has mainstream media admitting no connection between Trump and Russia
- Home Sec. Amber Rudd refusing to disclose spending projects of UK's shadowy £1bn conflict fund to MP's
- 1984 has arrived as British university bans basic English vocabulary
- Stephen Hawking claims Corbyn 'a disaster' - should step down
- Poroshenko begs Hague to arrest Putin in final attempt to avoid being lynched by neo-Nazis
- Your whole life is hacked: Wikileaks reveal on CIA surveillance shows no area of your life is private anymore
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Russia's position in the Mediterranean prompts all Libya's factions to seek Moscow's help
- Sessions threatens to fire US attorneys who refuse to enforce new Trump travel ban
- No choice: Erdogan backs down on Manbij
- New York City reaches new deal over police surveillance of Muslims
- Prize-winning dog breeder killed 8 newborn puppies by stuffing them into freezer, killed ninth with a tin opener (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
- Pennsylvania daycare worker arrested after pushing child down flight of stairs
- Brazil's economy enters worst recession in its history
- Snakes on a plane: First FISA request to tap Trump Towers came right after AG Lynch met with Bill Clinton
- Wiretapping against Trump: The spectacle, the implications and the outrage
- Trump's "Obama wiretap" tweet has mainstream media admitting no connection between Trump and Russia
- Home Sec. Amber Rudd refusing to disclose spending projects of UK's shadowy £1bn conflict fund to MP's
- Stephen Hawking claims Corbyn 'a disaster' - should step down
- Poroshenko begs Hague to arrest Putin in final attempt to avoid being lynched by neo-Nazis
- Your whole life is hacked: Wikileaks reveal on CIA surveillance shows no area of your life is private anymore
- Russia's position in the Mediterranean prompts all Libya's factions to seek Moscow's help
- Sessions threatens to fire US attorneys who refuse to enforce new Trump travel ban
- No choice: Erdogan backs down on Manbij
- Brazil's economy enters worst recession in its history
- Vault 7: WikiLeaks publishes 'entire hacking capacity of the CIA'
- Russian and Italian political parties sign pledge to promote cooperation and peace
- Trump asks Congress to investigate leaks of classified data
- Israeli defense minister says US warned Netanyahu of 'immediate crisis' if West Bank annexed
- Shock for Erdogan as US and Russian troops jointly defend Kurdish controlled Manbij
- America has more to lose in trade war with China, says Wahaha boss
- It's what's happening beneath the surface that matters: Moral decay and rising inequality
- Imperialist plans for Macedonia: Keep Russia out & Serbia down
- Return of the 'Red Menace': Are you now, or have you ever been, Putin's secret agent?
- Federal judge denies tribe request to block final phase of DAPL
- New study finds men are increasing their aggressiveness in negotiations with women since Trump election
- Cop allowed to resign and avoid accountability after video shows him body slam a small girl
- EU citizens in Britain could become 'foreigners' - registering them will be biggest 'bureaucratic nightmare' since WWII
- 1984 has arrived as British university bans basic English vocabulary
- New York City reaches new deal over police surveillance of Muslims
- Prize-winning dog breeder killed 8 newborn puppies by stuffing them into freezer, killed ninth with a tin opener (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
- Pennsylvania daycare worker arrested after pushing child down flight of stairs
- Three million Syrian children know nothing but war and are mentally scarred for life
- Report finds college campuses in US see increase in white nationalist groups
- Facebook accused of allowing distribution of child porn to pedophiles
- Hungary gains final EU approval for new Russian-backed nuclear power project
- Birth rates hit record low in Italy, population shrinks
- Pennsylvania children rushed to hospital after drinking caustic substance at restaurant
- Israeli WaPo tech employee arrested for impersonating federal customs agent
- North Carolina teen charged with murder after mother decapitated at home
- Professor injured by crazed mob at Middlebury speaks out: 'This was the saddest day of my life'
- Social Justice Syndrome: 'Rising tide of personality disorders among millennials'
- United States Supreme Court drops transgender bathroom access case
- 10-year-old Indian girl killed by her uncle in 'black magic sacrifice ritual'
- "The salt of the earth": A precious commodity throughout history
- Before radar, Britain used giant concrete "sound mirrors" to detect incoming enemy aircraft during World War II
- More rare ingots from sunken ship found off the coast of Sicily
- Utah's Nine Mile Canyon: World's longest & oldest 'art gallery' filled with tens of thousands of petroglyphs and pictographs
- Researchers discover ancient skulls that may belong to Denisovans
- It's time for UK children to learn the very ugly truth about British Empire
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Heavy flooding unearths 14th century tombstones in Iran
- And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
- Arguments of Apartheid: Who was in the Holy Land first?
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by ISIL in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Shock finding: P-T mass extinction was due to an ice age
- Bold plan: NASA scientists want to launch giant magnetic field into space to make Mars habitable for future generations
- First-of-its-kind satellite promises a 'quantum leap' in storm forecasting
- To infinity and beyond! Jeff Bezos to announce plans for space exploration
- McGurk Effect: Do your eyes override your ears?
- New Comet: C/2017 E1 (Borisov)
- A giant neuron has been found wrapped around the entire circumference of the brain
- Scientists create artificial mouse embryos; humans could be next
- New research on solar storms reveal surprising removal of electrons from large portions of Earth's atmosphere
- Brain activity at the moment of death
- Get ready for robots with human flesh
- Researchers reveal DNA-based super fast computer that 'grows as it computes'
- Asteroid 2017 EA flew past Earth at 0.05 LD - 7th, and closest, known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017
- Deep ocean expedition spots mysterious 'cosmic' jellyfish
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Oldest fossil ever discovered on Earth provides strongest evidence yet that similar organisms could have evolved on Mars
- Asthma? Your gut microbes could be the cause
- Fossil trove discovery hints at quick recovery following end-Permian mass extinctions, challenging conventional thinking
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Chinese tech firm Xiaomi to take on leading global smartphone makers
- More powerful icebreakers needed in Baltic Sea despite global warming
- Avalanche hits French ski resort with several buried under snow
- Sinkhole swallows house in Khutsong, South Africa
- Dead sperm whale washes ashore in Warrenton, Oregon
- Powerful storm Zeus batters France, killing at least 2 and leaving 600,000 properties without electricity
- Dramatic images reveal 'catastrophic' damage to California's Oroville Dam
- Volcanoes are erupting across the planet; 35 currently active
- Leopard injures four people in Kannur, India
- 6 killed by floods and landslides in West Sumatra, Indonesia
- Earthquake swarm rattles Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii
- Shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Spiraling toward extinction: 347 different bee species at risk
- Elderly resident dies during magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Surigao, Philippines
- 36 people killed by animals over 2 years in Nilgiris, India
- Hundreds dying from hunger as severe drought hits Somalia
- National Weather Service upgrades deadly Perryville, Missouri tornado to EF-4
- Global warming? Sierra Nevada snowpack 185% higher than normal
- Portal to hell? Eerie blazing tree base filmed after lightning storm
- Mystery boom shakes windows, doors in Phoenix, Arizona
- Etna volcanic ash advisory and world starts transition to indoor agriculture
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- 'Conspiracy theory' confirmed: Documents show government covered up cell phone cancer risks for years
- This aspect of sleep quality has a surprising connection to dementia
- Increasing bird flu incidents so far in 2017
- Information on killer prescription drugs is buried
- Eat together: Have a healthier family
- The world protests on behalf of vaccine-injured children
- Toxic screens: Children are being hospitalized for sleep disorders as technology keeps them awake at night
- Lyme is 'All in Your Head' - A Wake-up Call to Mental Health Professionals
- The bountiful benefits of bone broth: A comprehensive guide
- Donkey milk to the rescue for children with milk allergies
- Are GMO potatoes already here?
- Light therapy headgear: The cutting edge in the treatment of brain diseases
- Back pain: Activity is the best form of prevention and treatment
- Indoctrinating children: BigAg corporations are promoting GMO products in schools
- New study adds to growing evidence linking Parkinson's disease with imbalances in gut microbiome
- Meet the old chemical, same as the new chemical: BPA replacement just as harmful
- Absurdity reigns: The government wants to tax kombucha as an alcoholic beverage
- Maryland issues a report on WiFi in schools which should be implemented everywhere
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Liar, liar, pants on fire!: The truth about lying
- Home-cooked meals eaten without digital distractions linked to less obesity
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
O respeito e seriedade como a Rússia trata os paises traz uma unanimidade. A Rússia, pela honra e moral demonstrados, faz juz a essa referência....
Let's keep giving NASA $ 50 per DAY to make up impossible dreams!
So Mr Hawking, let the dark star Blairites take over the party then? Like black holes they sucked any decency out of the labour party, that is if...
Well it is becoming increasingly obvious that Russia is trust worthy and doesn't impose stipulations on other nations. Also Russia doesn't want to...
Well i am not suprised in the slightest. Looks like Poroshenko will be fleeing Ukraine soon.
Hungary gains final EU approval for new Russian-backed nuclear power projectThe European Commission on Monday gave a green light to a new Russian-backed nuclear power project in Hungary, ending an investigation which began in 2015. The project was challenged by Brussels,...