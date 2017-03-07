© Reuters/Max Rossi



The number of babies born in Italy hit a record low in 2016, the population shrank and the average age crept higher, national statistics office ISTAT said on Monday.ISTAT said fertility rates fluctuated wildly between the industrialized north and the poorer south.On the island of Sardinia, women had 1.07 children on average, while the only province where births rose was in Bolzano, near the border with Austria, where the fertility rate was 1.78.If applied to the whole country, Bolzano's figures would put Italy among the most fertile countries in the European Union, ISTAT said, whereas with Sardinia's rate, "dangerously close to one child per woman, Italy would be in last place in Europe, and likely the world." The overall national average was 1.34 children per woman.Consumer group Codacons blamed families' finances for the fall in births, saying in a statement that people struggled with rises in the cost of food, prams and nurseries. "The uncertainty and general impoverishment among the middle class in Italy in recent years has made it ever more difficult for families to bring a child into the world," the group said.(Editing by Ken Ferris)Source: Reuters