A Republican candidate running for a Louisiana seat in the US House of Representatives has defended appearing in blackface after a 15-year-old picture of him dressed as Tiger Woods surfaced online.Robbie Gatti, who is the frontrunner in Louisiana's 8th congressional district, attempted to explain away the photo in a Facebook post describing it as a part of a dress up event in his church."15 years ago, my church held a fall festival, where all the volunteers were told to dress as a famous person," Gatti explained. "Tiger Woods was at the height of his popularity, as a world champion, and that was who I was dressed as."His Facebook account has since been deactivated.The photo was first published by Louisiana political website, The Hayride.Gatti, who describes himself as an "unwavering conservative," received a torrent of abuse on social media withGatti has howeverAdams told Louisiana news station KEEL, adding,Gatti also spoke to the station, saying he wishes he could take it back.He is one of four candidates in a special election. Voters will go to the polls on March 25.