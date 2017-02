© Shutterstock

Dating apps are an extremely popular way to socialize and pick up others these days, but recent research suggests they might actually lead people to lower their standards as well.According to researchers at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia, singles tend to have a clear idea as to what's on their dating wish lists, but are actually more likely to go out with people they met online who don't actually meet those requirements.A recent study finds that using online dating apps may cause people to lower their standards when choosing potential mates.Behavioral economists Stephen Whyte and Professor Benno Torgler were behind the research published as " Preference vs Choice in Online Dating " in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behaviour and Social Networking. They watched the behavior of nearlyWhyte explained the intentions of the study."We looked at whether or not people actually contact people who match what they say is their ideal partner in their profile, and our findings show they don't," he says in a university release Participants' "wish lists" were comprised of seven categories for an ideal mate: hair color, eye color, body type, education level, personality type, political view, and religious affiliation. The authors determined that instead of searching until they found someone who met their dating wish list criteria, participants were likely to communicate with people who had only some of those characteristics."Disclosure of 'ideal' partner preferences is a widely offered and commonly-used option for people creating a profile on online dating websites, but whether it's effective or useful in helping people find that special someone is unclear," says Whyte.In addition to their main findings, the authors also noted thatThe study is limited in the sense though, that it's hard to say how many people hold out for their perfect person when socializing in real life as opposed to online.