© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters File photo

Four people have suffered injuries in Damascus' al-Mazzeh neighborhood, southwest of the city center, after terrorists showered the area with rockets.One woman fell victim to the shelling, SANA cited a police source as saying.Another 10 people were injured after militants hit the northeastern Harasta neighborhood with rockets.One person suffered injuries as the militants, holing up in Daraa al-Balad, shelled the residential al-Matar neighborhood in the southwestern city of Daraa.The militants reportedly bombarded the area with at least 10 mortars. One person has been wounded as a result of the shelling.In another attack, the terrorists targeted the villages of al-Qabu and al-Sheniya, in the northwestern suburbs of the provincial capital Homs, with rockets. A girl has been reportedly injured in the assault.