So far, 153 French parliamentarians have signed an open letter to Francois Hollande urging the outgoing French president to officially recognize the State of Palestine before his 5-year term ends.the letter states, according to Le Journal du Dimanche.Written by Gilbert Roger, a French Socialist senator from the Seine-Saint-Denis district and president of the France-Palestine Friendship Group, the letter also states that it is unjust for France to advocate a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without recognizing both states."As you yourself said, Mr. President, 'only bilateral negotiations can be successful,'" the letter notes."It is therefore time for these negotiations to take place on an equal footing, State to State. France cannot officially advocate the two-state solution and recognize only one [France recognized the State of Israel in 1949].the letter says.The open letter has now been signed by 153 parliamentarians from most political groups in France's two Parliament Chambers, with a slight majority from the left.Last month, France hosted an international conference aimed at strengthening a global commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, yet both Israel and Palestine were no shows.The Palestinian Authority's president, Mahmoud Abbas, called Israel's position regrettable, but didn't arrive for the talks in Paris either, despite initial expectations.The United States also skipped the conference, reportedly due to President Donald Trump's close relationship with Israel. Last week, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US,"I'd like to see you pull back on settlements for a little bit," Trump said, while promising to strike a deal to end to the decades-long conflict. After the meeting, he remarked that he "can live with either" a one-state or two-state solution.Israel began building settlements following the Six Day War in 1967, when Israel captured the West Bank of the Jordan river and subsequently annexed East Jerusalem.The last peace effort, which was brokered by John Kerry when he was US secretary of state in April 2014, failed after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas forged an unexpected pact on governing the Gaza Strip with Hamas, which Israel sees as a terrorist organization bent on the destruction of the Jewish state. Since then,Abbas has repeatedly demanded that Israel halt construction on Palestinian land and release Palestinian prisoners. Though Netanyahu has been reluctant to entertain these requests, he said recently that he is ready to meet the Palestinians anytime, anywhere, without preconditions.Jerusalem's zoning committee is expected to approve permits for as many as 5,600 new homes in Jewish neighborhoods across the Green Line, Haaretz reported in December. In 2016, some 1,506 housing units were approved for construction, compared to 775 units in 2014, and only 395 units in 2015.According to polls conducted in October of last year, some