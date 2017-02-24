© Ninian Reid/flickr/cc



"Why does this government believe that the world will be insensitive to the macabre genocide which today is being perpetrated against the Palestinian people? Perhaps it is expected that the complicity of the US Empire in this shameful massacre will be ignored?"

published in Granma, the newsletter of the Cuban Communist Party,Weaving an account ofthe legendary Castro's discussion of Palestine and the genocide inflicted upon Palestinians should be read with particular attention within thethat has, historically, formed part of the Cuban revolution since his memorable speech, History will absolve me. Not only read, but heeded.Reflecting upon the widespread horror that engulfed the world in relation to the Nazi persecution of Jews, among other minority groups, Fidel wrote:Cuban collaboration with the Palestinian resistance dates back to June 18, 1959, when revolutionaryonly a few months after the triumph of the Cuban revolution. In later years,forming particular alliances with Fatah under Yasser Arafat, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.As can be seen from Castro's many speeches and declarations,remains a central feature. In the Second Declaration of Havana, he said, "The movement of the dependent and colonial peoples is a phenomenon of universal character which agitates the world and marks the final crisis of imperialism." In further analysis with regard to revolutionary consciousness and internationalism, the Cuban revolutionary leader stated,Within the context of Gaza and Israel's colonial massacre, the above quotes prompt profound reflection. Imperialism has sought, relentlessly, to, despite the obvious discrepancies arising from the magnitude of the damage inflicted by Israel upon Gaza. Following decades of colonial violence in various manifestations which contributed to the erosion of resistance through concessions, Palestinian revolutionary struggle has been embraced at a national level, through recognition of, and resistance against, the threat of colonisation.not through the ramifications of international law, but as a coherent struggle against the epitome of imperialist-supported violence.Fidel Castro's words stand inanother struggle which the Cuban leader elaborated upon continuously as he utilised the international platform to further the revolution's internationalist stance., a fact proven by the continuation of the Cuban Revolution.(a fact expounded upon by Castro in his analysis of Chilean society and the military) against US-backed neoliberal violencethe relics of which continue to hold sway over Chilean society.Palestinians find themselves in a far more perilous predicament.