The Head of Conservation for BirdLife Europe & Central Asia explains how intensive agriculture has made farmland birds one of the most threatened bird groups in Europe.Once upon a time, they were all around us - sights and sounds as familiar as the dusky skies their flocks danced in or the wind whistling through the fields. They were the tiny flashes of colour caught by the corner of your eye as you strolled in the countryside. They were the chirps, chatter, coos and caws making music in the hedgerows and the long meadow grasses. But that was before we destroyed their homes.It's an increasingly rare sight to see a Corn bunting perched on a farm fence before taking off in fluttering flight with its legs dangling, or graceful Yellow wagtail running through wet pastures on its slender black legs. The distinctive orange face and chestnut tail of the once abundant Grey partridge is now glimpsed all too infrequently. When was the last time you admired the splendid crest of a Northern Lapwing or heard the tew it of its display call?. The European Bird Census Council (EBCC), where many BirdLife partners play a key role, has been coordinating the collation of data on more than 160 common bird species across 28 European countries. The data collected is fundamental to understanding the future of European biodiversity - and the forecasts are alarming.Countless scientific studies prove that this decline is largely due to agricultural intensification driven by the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and its current subsidies system.Tellingly, much of the variance in farmland bird declines across Member States can be explained solely by the differences in domestic grain yields. Does it not speak volumes that farmland birds in the non-EU states of Central and Eastern Europe, where agriculture practices became less intensive after the collapse of the Soviet Union, fared better; or that newer EU members have observed post-accession bird declines?Another revealing case is that of the Turtle Dove whose UK numbers have plummeted 95% since 1995. One might think that this long-distance flyer would face its biggest hurdles on the migration flyways back and forth from Africa but, actually, the research shows that the intensive farmland practices just described are impacting breeding populations in Northern Europe to the extent that extinction is a very real possibility.The CAP does include some 'greening measures' or Agri-Environmental Schemes (AES) designed to minimize the environmental damage caused by intensive farming by tying subsidies to certain ecological management requirements. While such schemes do appear to slightly moderate the decline of common farmland bird populations - namely those that spend all their life cycle in Europe - they nowhere near compensate for the negative impacts of agricultural intensification and do not reverse the downward population trends.Our agricultural policies and practices can and must do more to protect nature. In short, if we want to save Europe's farmland birds, if we want to save European biodiversity, then the upcoming reform of the CAP is absolutely fundamental. So what's it going to be - are we going to be smart about our shared future like a wise old Barn owl or are we going to stick our head in the sand like an Ostrich until the last Turtle Dove has vanished? Here's a clue for you - Ostriches are not from Europe.