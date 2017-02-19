© Haisam Elsharkawi via AP



WHAT HAS PROMPTED THE CONCERN?

WHAT SEARCH AUTHORITY DOES THE BORDER PROTECTION HAVE?

WHAT DOES THE BORDER PROTECTION SAY?

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOUR DIGITAL PRIVACY WHILE TRAVELING?

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU REFUSE?

Watchdog groups that keep tabs on digital privacy rights are concerned thatThe issue gained attention recently after at least three travelers, including a Canadian journalist, spoke out publicly about their experiences.The episodes have gained notice amid an outcry over President Donald Trump's travel ban and complaints of mistreatment of foreign travelers, but theBorder Protection saysHere are some things to know about the searches and your privacy rights.The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation both say they have noticed anby border agents. The increase has become most noticeable in the last month, said Adam Schwartz, a senior staff lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation."We are concerned that a bad practice that has existed under past presidents has gotten worse in quantity under the new president," Schwartz said.Customs officials also say the perceived shift can be attributed toAmericans havefrom unreasonable search and seizure. A police officer, for example, must obtain a warrant from a judge before searching a suspect's phone. But theBorder agents have long hadand that interpretation has been expanded to include digital devices, ACLU staff attorney Nathan Freed Wessler said.In 2013, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled thathe said. But the court stopped short of requiring agents to obtain a search warrant beforehand, he said.The law has not kept up with the "incredible volume of personal data that we have in our pockets now" — and that, said Wessler. "In some ways, a search of your phone is more invasive than a search of your house," he said.A case currently headed to another appeals court could further clarify the law, said Schwartz.Numbers provided by the Border Protection show ain electronic media searches in the 2016 fiscal year ending on Sept. 30 over the previous fiscal year. In 2016, under the Obama administration, there were 23,877 electronic media searches. That comes to .0061 percent of total arrivals into the U.S. In fiscal year 2015, there were 4,764 electronic media searches.A senior CBP official briefed reporters on the issue Friday, but the agency insisted the official not be identified. "We see it as an article that is brought into the U.S., no different than a booklet of materials, no different than a suitcase with items in it," the official said.in these types of searches, everything from nationalPrivacy advocates say travelers who are concerned shouldThe Council on American-Islamic Relations is also advising its members to do the same.Those who can't leave their devices behind shouldsaid Schwartz. But those steps won't matter much if a border agent asks a traveler to unlock the phone or provide a password, said Scwhartz.And travelers should also be aware of the rules in other countries. Israel authorities can check mobile phones at the airport, for example.Travelers who don't unlock their phones could be questioned, detained temporarily and have their phones taken by agents for days.Travelers who are not U.S. citizens can be denied entry.told the AP that he was stopped by agents in Los Angeles last week as he was boarding a plane to Saudi Arabia to make a pilgrimage to Mecca. They asked him to unlock his phone without telling him why.Elsharkawi, a Muslim, said he refused because he didn't want the male agents to see photos of his wife with her head uncovered., he said. He was then released and his phone was returned after the female Homeland Security officerElsharkawi, 34, was born in Saudi Arabia to Egyptian parents. He came to the U.S. in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2012. "I was already nervous before and after what has happened ... I don't know what to expect next," he said.