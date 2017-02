© AFP 2016/ Safin Hamed



In the video footage they first say that they are going to blow themselves up and then one of them commits an attack in the west of Mosul whereas, the other in the district of Tal Afar east of Mosul."There are more than 1,000 Yazidi children in the hands of the terrorists right now. First of all, the jihadists convert them to Islam. Then the children are taught the basics of Shariah and are prepared to carry out terrorist attacks as suicide bombers," Bozani said.According to Bozani this information comes from children that have been rescued from Daesh's clutches."To date, we have rescued 13 children from the tragic fate of being forced to wear a suicide bomber's belt. Yazidi children are kept in captivity by Daesh both in Syria and Iraq but most are kept in the Raqqa region," the head said.He further said that they were moved from Mosul en masse after the active phase of the operation began.As Bozani noted, a total of 2,900 Yazidis have been released from the clutches of the terrorists. However, the terrorists managed to kill over 2,000 Yazidis that were previously captured.The head urged the international community to assist in liberating the Yazidi population from Daesh captivity.