© Scott Olson / Getty Images / AFP

North Dakota's Republican Governor Doug Burgum has issued an emergency order for the Oceti Sakowin protest camp to evacuate the area immediately.The camp has housed hundreds, sometimes thousands of Dakota Access Pipeline opponents who have spent several months protesting the pipeline."With the amount of people that have been out there and the amount of estimated waste and trash out there, there is a good chance it will end up in the river if it is not cleaned up," Corps spokesman Captain Ryan Hignight told AP.The camp has shrunk to a few hundred people as the battle over the $3.8 billion oil pipeline has moved largely to the courts. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe claims placing the pipeline under the Oahe Lake could contaminate water for millions of people if it leaked. The project builders, Energy Transfer Partners, argues the pipeline is safe.Local and federal officials think there is enough trash to fill about 2,500 pickup trucks. The governor said he was lining up additional contractors as early as Thursday."I don't want it to sit around and argue who's going to pay for it while we've got buildings floating down the Missouri River," said Governor Burgum.