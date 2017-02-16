This is not the first time Saudi-backed (and by extension, Washington-backed) forces have teamed up with al-Qaeda in Yemen.
As Al Masdar News reports:
This is not the first time that the Saudi Coalition and Al-Qaeda have worked together in Yemen, as the both forces have at times teamed up against the Houthi forces in order to achieve similar goals.Yemen is quickly becoming the "spark that lights the powder keg". The conflict has already killed, maimed and displaced countless thousands (thanks to the stellar lack of reporting from trustworthy western news sources, we can only estimate the scale of Saudi/U.S. crimes in Yemen), but now it seems that elements of the Trump administration are keen on escalation, likely in hopes of giving Washington an excuse to carpet bomb Tehran.
However, despite their best attempts in the past, both the Saudi Coalition and AQAP have failed to make any headway in provincial capital of Ta'iz.
Aside from the USS Cole (major false flag alert), Washington has now sent two additional destroyers to the Red Sea. And earlier this week it was revealed that the Trump administration aborted a Yemen operation that could have easily provoked a direct conflict with Iran.
So now we have Saudi-backed militias teaming up with al-Qaeda, as the U.S. Navy cruises off the coast of Yemen looking for any excuse to start launching cruise missiles.
What could possibly go wrong? And isn't it nice that our trustworthy western media is condemning this insane, illegal war of Saudi/U.S. aggression?
