The offensive to retake Palmyra from ISIS has begun.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian Army, backed by Russian air support, is now less than 20 km from the ancient city:
"Syrian government troops, backed by Russian air support, continue to advance in the direction of Palmyra; less than 20 kilometers are left. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out more than 90 sorties over the last week," the ministry said.We reported yesterday that Russian special forces had arrived in western Palmyra.
"The Syrian government troops destroyed over 180 militant targets, including over 60 strongholds, 15 depots with ammunition and vehicles, 43 armored vehicles as well as jeeps with heavy machine-guns. Terrorists lost over 200 people," the statement added.
It seems reasonable to assume that these units are playing a large role in coordinating air support and directing the attack.
If the Syrian Army is able to keep the ground it's won and continue advancing, we imagine that the (God willing) last showdown for Palmyra could happen within a week or less.
