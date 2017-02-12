© Yonhap News

South Korean and Pentagon officials have said. Although the projectileit alarmed the military amid Pyongyang's claim of developing an ICBM."The flight distance was about 500 kilometres, and South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis on additional information," South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.A Pentagon official has confirmed to Reuters they detected a missile launch and were assessing the type of the missile in question.It was not immediately clear if the rocket was of a known type, or the alleged new intercontinental ballistic missile, which Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang was preparing to test in his New Year speech.