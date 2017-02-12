A man died after he was struck by lightning while walking home from a soccer match with friends in Willowvale on Saturday, Eastern Cape police said."It was around 19:00. There is no stadium, so they were playing in the rural area. They were walking home afterwards and he was in front of the group when he was struck by lightning," Captain Jackson Manatha said.The 23-year-old died instantly.The incident happened in Matolweni Location, Nqadu Village."The identity of the deceased will be made known once all his relatives have been officially informed of his death."