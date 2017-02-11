Puppet Masters
Syrian army supported by Russian warplanes destroy Daesh stronghold near al-Bab, escape route and Raqqa highway blocked, desperate Daesh killing civilians
Sputnik
Sat, 11 Feb 2017 16:19 UTC
The Syrian army killed over 650 terrorists and terrorists' hardware in their operation to free the town of Tadif near al-Bab.
"During the fighting near the Tadif populated area, the [Syrian] government forces killed more than 650 terrorists, destroyed two tanks, four armored personnel carriers, 18 off-road vehicles equipped with heavy weapons, seven mortars and six 'jihad-mobiles'," the Defense Ministry said.
According to the Russian ministry, Tadif which is located in Aleppo province's north-east was "one of the most fortified strongholds of terrorists near al-Bab."
After liberating Tadif, the Syrian army agreed with Turkey on a demarcation line with Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army opposition fighters.
"As a result of the advance, the Syrian government forces have reached a demarcation line with the Free Syrian Army's units as it had been agreed with the Turkish side."
Moreover, the Syrian government forces have gained control over a strategic highway leading to Raqqa.
"Daesh fighters in al-Bab used to receive arms and ammunition via the highway leading to Raqqa," the ministry said.
Currently, the Syrian army is approaching al-Bab controlled by Daesh from the west and south, while the Turkish-led forces are attempting to advance into and liberate the town from the north and the east.
On Friday, a military source told Sputnik that the Syrian government forces cut off the retreat path for Daesh from al-Bab. "It is very important that yesterday [Thursday] the army took control of the Ayn Alloushye height. The thing is, the only retreat path for Daesh is thus cut off," the source said, adding that on Friday, the Syrian army and allied forces came to Tadif, which is less than one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from al-Bab.
The Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage. Turkey's units entered central al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.
Al-Bab is one of Daesh's last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.
Daesh Executes Civilians in al-Bab as Syrian Army, Turkish-Led Forces Advancing
Daesh terrorists have executed at least 40 civilians in the Syrian northern town of al-Bab, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported. Civilians were executed right after being captured.
'Move to Raqqa or Be a Human Shield': Syrian Man's Account of Daesh Horrors
Youssef Mahmoud al-Rajab was faced with a difficult decision when he had to risk his life in an attempt to escape the Syrian city of al-Bab. Now, a new life has started for him away from Daesh. However, the horror of life under the terrorists is still fresh in his mind.
Turkey's Shield of Euphrates operation in northern Syria began in August 2016 and recently its main goal was the liberation of al-Bab from Daesh. The Syrian army also continues to make progress toward al-Bab and liberate towns to the east of Aleppo province.
When the liberation started, Rajab had to quickly decide whether he wants to stay or leave.
"Turkish airplanes and forces from the Euphrates Shield operation completely destroyed 90% of the city, whereas the remaining 10% is unfit for living," al-Rajab told RIA Novosti in an interview.
According to Rajab, Daesh offered the civilians only two options, to leave and move to other cities which were under its control such as Raqqa, Tabka or Meskene or to stay in al-Bab and become a human shield.
He decided to take a chance and flee with his family and other civilians toward the Syrian army, enduring the shelling and explosions all around them.
Recalling his exit from the city, Rajab said that when they were leaving, one Daesh militant stopped them and asked where they were going. He screamed at them and told them to go back, but Rajab was persistent and said that he won't go back because the town was under attack.
The militant then told them to go to Raqqa and if they don't, "they will come back to al-Bab as corpses". After that first hurdle, Rajab and his family had to endure a long bus ride under constant fire and shelling.
"After about a kilometer, we were subjected to massive shelling, we had about 30 people on the bus, five were killed and others were injured," Rajab said.
Just when all hope was fading, the Syrian army appeared from the town of Tabka and told them that they will give them cover from the shelling.
"When we reached the army; they took the wounded women and children into their tanks and delivered them to a hospital in Aleppo. Others were taken to the Jibreen shelter," Rajab said.
Looking back at his trying experience, Rajab admitted that despite the fact that he reached the Syrian army wounded and overwhelmed with fear and fatigue, he managed to avoid becoming a human shield for Daesh in al-Bab.
