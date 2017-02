© Andrew Burton / Reuters

The files released under the Freedom of Information Act to the American Civil Liberties Union raise concerns over the scientific validity of the "behavior detection" program and details specific instances of racial or religious profiling that the TSA hid from the public.The TSA has consistently publicly defended the effectiveness of the program, despite concerns from several experts saying it lacks a grounding in science and involves racial profiling.Thousands of TSA officers are deployed airports around the country to lookout for passengers displaying behaviors that the TSA claims are associated with stress, fear, or deception to flag them for additional questioning.The civil rights group also received previously undisclosed records that substantiated public allegations of, racial and religious profiling by behavior detection officers at, specifically, Newark, Miami, Chicago, and Honolulu airports.A TSA investigation revealed that officers at Newark were ordered to "pull Latin American and Arabic looking passengers," while in Chicago officers were allegedly told to "pay particular attention" to passengers flying on Middle Eastern airlines, who were likely to carry large amounts of money and have outstanding warrants.The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) opened up a formal investigation into allegations of racial profiling by the TSA last year The ACLU is now calling on Congress to cut funding to the program and for the TSA to implement a rigorous anti-discrimination training program for its workforce.The Department of Homeland Security report Monday highlighting concerns that terrorist attacks could be carried out by US airport insiders and recommended increased education for aviation workers and stricter standards for those with access to secure areas of airports.