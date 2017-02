© AFP 2016/ Mario TAMA



On January 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recounted during his big press conference several instances where Russian diplomats have been pressured by US intelligence services.The Russian minister counselor was approached, Lavrov said, while another senior diplomat found $10,000 in cash and a note offering cooperation in his car.Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said that US intelligence services undertook another attempt at recruiting a Russian diplomat on January 14, just a week before President Barack Obama's departure from the White House.Vladimir Titov said.In December, then-US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Russia , including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York. It introduced new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.Titov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.The first deputy foreign minister stressed that the diplomatic property is legally immune and any attempts to confiscate it violate the international law.Titov stressed.