The authorities in Fiji are telling people to stay off the roads in the west and northwest of the main island as heavy rain continues to lash the country.There is flooding in the towns of Tavua, Rakiraki, Nadi, and Lautoka.A heavy rain warning remains in force and the flood alert continues for low-lying areas near major rivers around the country.The tropical disturbance causing the deluge is southeast of Kadavu with forecasters saying another low is approaching Fiji from the west.In Nadi, the river has burst its banks and parts off Lautoka are flooded as well.Ms Rao said she was stranded in Nadi and nobody can enter Rakiraki as the roads are underwater."On Monday Rakiraki was flooded and we couldn't even reach Rakiraki and since then I am stranded in Nadi. Even today I can't go back home and they are telling me that even tomorrow I won't be able to go home. We are really really badly affected."Advisory councillor from Rakiraki, Nila Rao, said the town was still recovering from heavy flooding in December.Ms Rao said she was stranded in Nadi and nobody could enter Rakiraki as the roads were underwater."On Monday Rakiraki was flooded and we couldn't even reach Rakiraki and since then I am stranded in Nadi. Even today I can't go back home and they are telling me that even tomorrow I won't be able to go home. We are really really badly affected."The Fiji Met Service said the tropical disturbance was slow moving.The Ministry of Agriculture has advised farmers in flood-prone areas to move their animals, machinery and tools to higher ground and secure sheds.