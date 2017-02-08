© Peter Rae



exceeding January's entire rain total in a little more than 60 minutes.

Outlook

A house collapsed, major roads slowed to a crawl, lightning strikes closed the airport and even the Salvation Army needed emergency help as a series of intense thunderstorms drenched many parts of Sydney.The Tuesday morning storm cells formed with little warning,Another bout of rain and possible storms may hit Sydney on Wednesday, although the worst of the weather may be over by morning peak hour, Weatherzone said.Tuesday's tempests had structural engineers racing to a unit complex in Ewart Street, Marrickville, after part ofA resident, Geoff, said he called the council after seeing partial slippage of the pond wall and trees at the edge that had fallen in. Marrickville copped among the city's heaviest falls, with 48 millimetres dumped in an hour, while the CBD collected a similar amount -"I called the council and said: 'you better get an engineer down here now'," Geoff said. Seventeen residents were evacuated while crews assessed the pond. Residents were expected to return home by Tuesday night."I've never seen anything like the rain today," Geoff said.Today the visibility was zero."Elsewhere across Sydney, an unoccupied rental home in Tennyson Point partly collapsed and power outages hit hundreds of residents in Redfern, Lane Cove and the Macarthur region.The SES assisted with 13 flood rescues, mostly in Marrickville, Zetland and Alexandria, as motorists were caught off guard by unexpected flash flooding.The basement of the Salvation Army building in Redfern was inundated by 100,000 litres of water even though its flood gates had been raised."We're working with emergency services out the front," a spokesman said as the mop-up continued. "It hasn't caused any major damage."Elsewhere, commuters battled traffic chaos on major arteries, such as Anzac Bridge, and trains bypassed Lewisham because of partial flooding of the station.Further west, buses were called in to replace ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere because of the overflowing Parramatta weir.Sydney Airport recorded almost 2500 lightning strikes within 10 nautical miles during the morning storms, forcing flight delays as ground crews scrambled for cover.With more storms expected on Wednesday, NSW Police traffic and highway patrol commander Mick Corboy urged people to take extreme caution."It is all about being visible to other road users and that might include driving with your headlights on, wearing bright clothing or carrying a colourful umbrella," he said."It is important for vulnerable road users such cyclists and pedestrians to have their wits about them and leave their headphones in their handbag or backpack."Sydneysiders are likely to awake to another soggy morning, with the rain possibly accompanied by more storms.Rob Sharpe, a meteorologist with Weatherzone, said it was likely any thunderstorms on Wednesday would be less severe than Tuesday's and should be past their worst by the time the morning commute hit its peak.A similar set-up of an upper level trough moving in, creating atmospheric instability, could still bring localised falls of as much as 50 millimetres - or similar to Tuesday's heaviest falls. The largest rain totals were again likely to be near the coast, he said.The Bureau of Meteorology is also forecasting the chance of an early morning storm, with possible heavy falls along the coastal fringe. Rainfall totals for the CBD should be 8mm-25mm, with a top temperature of 26 degrees.A quickening of weather systems now suggests Saturday will be the hottest day in the coming heatwave.Sydney can expect a top of 35 degrees on Friday, 39 degrees on Saturday and 36 degrees on Sunday, with western suburbs likely to climb into the 40s, the bureau said."It's a really hot air mass with a powerful front moving through behind it," Mr Sharpe said. "It's a very dynamic system."Reporting by Rachel Olding, Nick Ralston, Megan Levy, Georgina Mitchell and Peter Hannam